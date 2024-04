Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: 10 dead after car rams into trailer in Nadiad.

Gujarat road accident: At least ten people died after a car rammed into a trailer in Nadiad today (April 17). The incident took place on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday. The car was coming back to Ahmedabad from Vadodara.

As soon as the accident occurred, two ambulances reached the spot, along with the Express Highway patrolling team also reached the spot. There is a jam on the express highway due to an accident.

More details are awaited in this regard.

