Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Three students missing after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar, 12 rescued

Three students missing after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar, 12 rescued

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: April 16, 2024 9:55 IST
Jhelum River
Image Source : INDIA TV Jhelum River

Three people went missing after a boat carrying them overturned in the Jhelum River near Srinagar on Tuesday. At least 12 people have been rescued from the river so far. The boat was mostly carrying school children and a few locals.  

The incident took place near Batwara district of Srinagar. Search operations are underway, authorities said. Heavy rains have been lashing the Kashmir Valley for the last 72 hours leading to the Jehlum River flowing close to the danger mark. 

This is a developing article.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement