Three students missing after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar, 12 rescued

Three people went missing after a boat carrying them overturned in the Jhelum River near Srinagar on Tuesday. At least 12 people have been rescued from the river so far. The boat was mostly carrying school children and a few locals.

The incident took place near Batwara district of Srinagar. Search operations are underway, authorities said. Heavy rains have been lashing the Kashmir Valley for the last 72 hours leading to the Jehlum River flowing close to the danger mark.

This is a developing article.