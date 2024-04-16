Fresh snowfall lashes Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg

Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district received a fresh spell of snowfall on Monday evening. The roofs of the tourist resorts and streets were covered under a layer of snow in Sonamarg. Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Kishtwar district and nearby areas on Monday.

Srinagar Meteorological Centre had on Monday evening predicted light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) with thunder at most places in Kashmir Division. The weather department also predicted rains at a few places in Jammu division during the next 4-6 hours.

Army to start clearing snow from Hemkunt Sahib route

A team of the Army will conduct a special operation to clear the snow-clogged route leading to Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Monday. According to officials, the work to clear the snow and make the trek to the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage site through the heap of snow will begin on April 20.

Currently, the pilgrimage is covered by 12 to 15 feet of snow. According to the Hemkund Gurudwara Trust, this year the army soldiers were scheduled to start snow clearance work on April 15 but because of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 in Uttarakhand, now work will start on April 20.

(With inputs from Agencies)

