Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked after heavy landslide, traffic halted for 10 hours

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway was disrupted for close to 10 hours on Monday following landslides. As per the authorities, a landslide occurred in the Khooni Nala area of Ramban district of the Jammu division at 10:30 pm which led to the blockade. The National Highway remained shut to vehicular traffic.

An operation is underway to clear the roads at the National Highway Authority (NHA) 144 at the moment. Interestingly, the area is prone to landslides with heavy rocks and stones falling from mountains thus blocking roads.

After the recent landslide, the authorities issued an advisory appealing to travelers to avoid this route. The authorities are hoping to remove the debris and help in the smooth movement of traffic on the highway.

Earlier on March 31, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 was blocked due to mud sliding and shooting stones at Mehad Dalwas and Kishtwar Pather, Ramban, said the officials.

The authorities stepped up efforts to resume traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH following an improvement in the weather. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, remained shut.

In a similar incident, traffic was affected on highway following mudslides and shooting stones on March 2. According to officials, multiple landslides occurred between Banihal and Ramban districts blocking the highway.

Meanwhile, many higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains of the valley were lashed by rains.

The MeT officials said on Saturday the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, received fresh snowfall during the night.

(Reported by - Raahi Kapoor)

