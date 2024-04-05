Jammu and Kashmir: 1 terrorist killed after Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Search operation in the area is currently underway.

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday killing one terrorist in the operation. A top official said that during the wee hours on March 5, terrorist movements were detected in the area. Following a tip off, the infiltrators were challenged by the security forces which led to a gunfight. A search operation is currently underway in the area.

Earlier, a police sub-inspector Deepak Sharma, who was injured during a gunfire incident between gangsters and police, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) in Kathua.

On April 3, a firing incident occurred between police and gangsters at Government Medical College (GMC) premises in Kathua, as a result one PSI Deepak Sharma got injured and one gangster died in the shootout.

