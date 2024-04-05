Friday, April 05, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: 1 terrorist killed after Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 terrorist killed after Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri

According to reports, alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district and challenged the intruders

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: April 05, 2024 9:40 IST
Search operation in the area is currently underway.
Image Source : FILE Search operation in the area is currently underway.

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday killing one terrorist in the operation. A top official said that during the wee hours on March 5, terrorist movements were detected in the area. Following a tip off, the infiltrators were challenged by the security forces which led to a gunfight. A search operation is currently underway in the area. 

Earlier, a police sub-inspector Deepak Sharma, who was injured during a gunfire incident between gangsters and police, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) in Kathua.

On April 3, a firing incident occurred between police and gangsters at Government Medical College (GMC) premises in Kathua, as a result one PSI Deepak Sharma got injured and one gangster died in the shootout.

ALSO READ | J-K: Police sub-inspector, injured in gunfire with gangsters, succumbs to injuries in Kathua

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Security deployed outside Gurudwara after blast in Poonch

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement