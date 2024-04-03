J-K: Police sub-inspector, injured in gunfire with gangsters, succumbs to injuries in Kathua

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A cop succumbed to injuries after he was injured in a gunfire incident with gangsters in Kathua.

Jammu and Kashmir: A police sub-inspector Deepak Sharma, who was injured during a gunfire incident between gangsters and police, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) in Kathua.

On Tuesday at about 10.35 pm, a firing incident occurred between police and gangsters at Government Medical College (GMC) premises in Kathua, as a result one PSI Deepak Sharma got injured and one gangster died in the shootout.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials chased gangsters Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station, which led to an exchange of fire near the Government Medical College hospital.

Vasudev was killed in the encounter while one of his associates was injured, a spokesperson said.

Deepak Sharma was injured in the head while 40-year-old Special Police Officer Anil Kumar also suffered injuries. They were initially admitted to GMC Hospital in Kathua and later taken to Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot, the spokesperson said.

Sharma died during treatment on Wednesday. His body has been taken to GMC hospital in Kathua, she added.

With inputs from PTI

