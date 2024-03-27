Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Security deployed outside Gurudwara after blast in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Security deployed outside Gurudwara after blast in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir news: Police and army personnel along with forensic experts rushed to the scene to investigate the nature of the blast, officials said, adding preliminary probe suggests that the blast occurred after suspected terrorists hurled a Chinese grenade.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Poonch Updated on: March 27, 2024 8:14 IST
Jammu Kashmir news, Jammu Kashmir blast, Poonch blast, Gurudwara Mahant Saab, Security deployed, lat
Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir: Security deployed outside Gurudwara after blast in Poonch.

Jammu and Kashmir news: An explosion occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district late on Tuesday night but there was no report of any injury, officials said. The blast was reported in a lane adjacent to a religious place in the vicinity of the district hospital in Poonch town at around 11.15 pm, causing panic among the locals, they said.

Police and army personnel along with forensic experts rushed to the scene to investigate the nature of the blast, officials said, adding preliminary probe suggests that the blast occurred after suspected terrorists hurled a Chinese grenade.

They said the whole area has been cordoned off and senior officers are on the spot. Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch. 

Further details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Jammu Kashmir National Front banned by govt under UAPA: Order

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Helicopter ambulance among 3 choppers to be procured for Jammu and Kashmir

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement