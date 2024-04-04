Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'NC, Congress to fight polls jointly', says Omar Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : OMAR ABDULLAH (X) Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah today (April 4) said that the National Conference (NC) and Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly.

A day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced its decision to field candidates for all three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley, Omar Abdullah told media that his party and the Congress will fight the Lok Sabha elections jointly.

He said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah is campaigning for the Congress candidates in the Jammu division and that the Congress has assured support to the NC in the Valley.

He said that the picture would be clear in a few days since Congress is likely to come up with an announcement in this regard.

When will J-K vote?

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 (Tuesday).

PDP to contest Lok Sabha elections alone

In another jolt to the fledgling I.N.D.I.A bloc, People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti announced on Wednesday (April 4) that they will pitch their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The development came after National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that they would be contesting elections for all three seats in Kashmir.

"In Mumbai, I said, Farooq Abdullah is our best representative and he will take the call. Omar Abdullah should have discussed the same with me for greater interest, we were not going to fight over parliamentary elections," Mufti told reporters in Srinagar.

"But the way Omar Abdullah said, PDP doesn't exist and is nowhere, hurt us. The BJP broke my party completely but Omar's statement made my workers disappointed. Now my workers are calling me and telling me that we should also pitch our candidates," Mufti said.

"I'm disappointed with what Omar Abdullah said about the PDP," she added. The former CM further confirmed that her party would now enter the contest on its own."All the agencies are after my workers, so I felt my workers were humiliated by Omar Abdullah's statement," the former Chief Minister alleged."We will pitch our candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Mufti told media.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls 2024: Only BJP can stop atrocities on women in Bengal, says PM Modi in Cooch Behar

ALSO READ: Varanasi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress's Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi