Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Only BJP can stop atrocities on women in West Bengal, says PM Modi in Cooch Behar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is an election to form strong and stable government in the country.

Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Thursday, he said "Firstly, I want to express gratitude to Mamata Didi. In 2019, I came to this same ground to address a rally, at the time she got a platform constructed in the middle of this ground to make it smaller in size. At the time, I had said that the public would give an answer to this. Today, she did not do any such thing and I got the opportunity to meet you all. I express my gratitude towards the Bengal govt for not creating any obstacles today."

"The 21st century is very crucial for India. This time is to make India developed, and when the country will be developed, West Bengal will be a big beneficiary of that," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said, "...For decades Congress kept giving the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. It is the BJP govt which in the last ten years alleviated 25 crore people from poverty. This happened because we are working sincerely and our 'niyat' is right."

He further said that the world says Modi is a strong leader who can take tough decisions. "Modi has taken tough decisions to ensure the country is free of corruption and terrorism," said PM Modi at the Cooch Behar rally.

PM Modi on Sandeshkhali

In reference to the recent incident in Sandeshkhali, the Prime Minister asserted that the ruling TMC government made efforts to shield the accused, emphasizing that only the BJP has the capability to halt atrocities against women in West Bengal.

"It is the BJP only which can stop atrocities against women here. The whole country has seen how the TMC govt tried its best to protect the accused in Sandeshkhali. BJP has resolved to ensure punishment for the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident. They will have to spend their lives in jail," he said.

PM Modi said that the BJP has pledged to ensure culprits of Sandeshkhali are punished.

Prime Minister Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not implementing the Central schemes in West Bengal. He said that the Central government want to establish a medical college in every district in the country, but the ruling party in the state doesn't allow them to do this in West Bengal.

"TMC govt here doesn't allow the implementation of Central schemes in West Bengal. To establish medical colleges is the identity of the BJP. We want to establish a medical college in every district in the country. But the TMC govt doesn't allow us to do this in West Bengal. Despite giving record amounts of money to West Bengal, many projects are not completed on time due to TMC," he said.

PM attack I.N.D.I.A bloc

Prime Minister Modi accused the I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, including TMC, Left, and Congress, of engaging in the politics of lies. PM Modi criticized the I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, alleging that they are spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite its introduction by the BJP government.

PM Modi, while addressing a rally, emphasized the need to eradicate corruption. He accused the opposition of advocating to protect corrupt individuals instead.

When West Bengal will vote?

Elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. By-elections to two assembly constituencies will be held on May 7 (Bhagawangola) and June 1 (Baranagar).

