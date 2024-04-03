Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to breach Mamata's Bengal fortress with 22 seats, says India TV-CNX poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 22 seats, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) may have to settle with 19 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, as per the India TV-CNX opinion poll. Meanwhile, one seat may go to the Congress party out of a total of 42 seats in the state.

In 2019, Mamata's TMC had won 22 seats while the BJP got 18 seats. Two seats were won by the Congress party.

REGION-WISE SEAT PREDICTION FOR WEST BENGAL:

North Bengal: Out of eight seats, BJP may win six and Trinamool Congress may win two seats.

Out of eight seats, BJP may win six and Trinamool Congress may win two seats. South-East Bengal: Out of twelve seats, Trinamool Congress may win seven, BJP may win four and Congress may win one seat.

Out of twelve seats, Trinamool Congress may win seven, BJP may win four and Congress may win one seat. Greater Kolkata: Out of five seats, Trinamool Congress may win all seats in the region.

Out of five seats, Trinamool Congress may win all seats in the region. South-West Bengal: Out of 17 seats, BJP may win 12 and Trinamool Congress may win five seats.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

