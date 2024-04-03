Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP-led NDA to sweep Mumbai, Thane-Konkan in Maharashtra

The polling for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The counting day for votes is June 4.

In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26, 94 seats in third phase on May 7, 96 constituencies in fourth phase on May 13, 49 seats in phase fifth on May 20, 57 seats in sixth phase on May 25 and 57 seats again in the seventh and last phase on June 1.