Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP-led NDA to sweep Mumbai, Thane-Konkan in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024: Ahead of the general elections, to be held in seven phases beginning April 19, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to predict whether the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be able to achieve its 400-plus seats target or the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc outperforms. The counting of votes is set for June 4. In the first part of the opinion poll, telecast on April 2 (Tuesday), India TV-CNX predicted that the BJP-led NDA is likely to clean sweep states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh. The BJP will also open its account in Kerala and improve performance in southern states including Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned for the latest updates.