Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP-led NDA to sweep Mumbai, Thane-Konkan in Maharashtra
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP-led NDA to sweep Mumbai, Thane-Konkan in Maharashtra

India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to predict which bloc - NDA or I.N.D.I.A - will have an advantage in the forthcoming polls. Will PM Modi-led NDA be able to cross its 400-plus seats target? Follow updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 13:55 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and
Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024: Ahead of the general elections, to be held in seven phases beginning April 19, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to predict whether the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be able to achieve its 400-plus seats target or the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc outperforms. The counting of votes is set for June 4. In the first part of the opinion poll, telecast on April 2 (Tuesday), India TV-CNX predicted that the BJP-led NDA is likely to clean sweep states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh. The BJP will also open its account in Kerala and improve performance in southern states including Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 03, 2024 1:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP, Shinde's Shiv Sena likely to win 3 seats each in Thane-Konkan region

    BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena are likely to win 3 seats each in Maharashtra's Thane-Konkan region while Ajit Pawar's NCP to get 1, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Apr 03, 2024 1:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA likely to sweep Maharashtra's Thane-Konkan region

    NDA is likely to sweep Maharashtra's Thane-Konkan region and may win all the 7 seats, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

    India Tv - India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Maharashtra

    Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Maharashtra

     

  • Apr 03, 2024 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA to dominate in Mumbai, win 5 out of 6 seats

    BJP likely to win 3 seats in Mumbai, Shinde's Shiv Sena to get 2, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to win just Mumbai South constituency, the survey predicts.

  • Apr 03, 2024 1:02 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Constituencies, states going for polls in phase 3

    Phase 3 | May 7 | States/UTs 12 | Constituencies 94 

    • Gujarat: 26 | Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur
    • Karnataka: 14 | Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga
    • Maharashtra: 11 | Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
    • Uttar Pradesh: 10 |  Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly 
    • Madhya Pradesh: 08 |  Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh
    • Maharashtra: 11 | Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
    • Chhattisgarh: 07 | Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
    • Bihar: 05 | Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
    • Assam: 04 | Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, Guwahati
    • West Bengal: 04 | Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
    • Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 02 | Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli
    • Goa: 02 | North Goa, South Goa 
    • Jammu and Kashmir: 01 | Anantnag-Rajouri
  • Apr 03, 2024 12:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    States, constituencies going for polls in phase 2

    Phase 2 | April 26 | States/UTs: 13 | Constituencies: 89

    • Kerala: 20 | Kasaragod (GEN), Kannur (GEN), Vadakara (GEN), Wayanad (GEN), Kozhikode (GEN), Malappuram (GEN), Ponnani (GEN), Palakkad (GEN), Alathur (SC), Thrissur (GEN), Chalakudy (GEN), Ernakulam (GEN), Idukki (GEN), Kottayam (GEN), Alappuzha (GEN), Mavelikkara (GEN), Pathanamthitta (GEN), Kollam (GEN), Attingal (GEN) and Thiruvananthapuram (GEN)
    • Karnataka: 14 | Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar,, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur
    • Rajasthan: 13 | Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Jhalawar-Baran, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur
    • Maharashtra: 08 | Bhiwandi, Chandrapur, Kalyan, Maval, Nandurbar, Palghar, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Yavatmal-Washim
    • Uttar Pradesh: 08 | Basti, Dhaurahra, Domariyaganj, Kheri, Maharajganj, Misrikh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur
    • Madhya Pradesh: 07 | Bhind, Dewas, Mandla, Mandsour, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Ujjain
    • Assam: 05 | Barpeta, , Dibrugarh, Gauhati, Kaliabor, Kokrajhar
    • Bihar: 05 | Araria, Arrah, Buxar, Jamui, Valmiki Nagar
    • Chhattisgarh: 03 | Kanker, Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon
    • West Bengal: 03 | Baharampur, Birbhum, Bolpur
    • Jammu and Kashmir: 01 | Udhampur 
    • Manipur: 01 | Manipur outer, Manipur inner
    • Tripura: 01 | Tripura East
  • Apr 03, 2024 12:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP to sweep Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal

    In the first part of Opinion Poll, telecast on Tuesday, India TV-CNX predicted that the BJP is likely to win all the seats in states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh.

  • Apr 03, 2024 12:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    List of constituencies, states going for polls in phase 1

    Phase 1 | April 19 | States/UTs 21 | Constituencies 102

    • Tamil Nadu: 39 | Kancheepuram (2019 Result: DMK), Arakkonam (2019 Result: DMK), Thiruvallur (2019 Result: Congress), Chennai North (2019 Result: DMK), Chennai South (2019 Result: DMK), Chennai Central (2019 Result: DMK), Vellore (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruvannamalai (2019 Result: DMK), Dharmapuri (2019 Result: DMK), Krishnagiri (2019 Result: Congress), Sriperumbudur (2019 Result: DMK), Viluppuram (2019 Result: DMK), Coimbatore (2019 Result: CPM), Nilgiris (2019 Result: DMK), Erode (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruppur (2019 Result: CPI), Namakkal (2019 Result: DMK), Salem (2019 Result: DMK), Arani (2019 Result: Congress), Kallakurichi (2019 Result: DMK), Kanyakumari (2019 Result: Congress), Thoothukkudi (2019 Result: DMK), Virudhunagar (2019 Result: Congress), Tenkasi (2019 Result: DMK), Ramanathapuram (2019 Result: IUML), Theni (2019 Result: AIADMK), Thanjavur (2019 Result: DMK), Sivaganga (2019 Result: Congress), Madurai (2019 Result: CPM), Tirunelveli (2019 Result: DMK), Pollachi (2019 Result: DMK), Karur (2019 Result: Congress), Dindigul (2019 Result: DMK), Perambalur (2019 Result: DMK), Cuddalore (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruchirappalli (2019 Result: Congress), Chidambaram (2019 Result: VCK), Nagapattinam (2019 Result: CPI) and Mayiladuthurai (2019 Result: DMK)
    • Rajasthan: 12 | Sikar (2019 Result: BJP), Churu (2019 Result: BJP), Jhunjhunu (2019 Result: BJP), Bikaner (2019 Result: BJP), Ganganagar (2019 Result: BJP), Jaipur (2019 Result: BJP), Jaipur Rural (2019 Result: BJP), Alwar (2019 Result: BJP), Dausa (2019 Result: BJP), Nagaur (2019 Result: RLP), Karauli-Dholpur (2019 Result: BJP) and Bharatpur (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Uttar Pradesh: 08 | Saharanpur (2019 Result: BSP), Kairana (2019 Result: BJP), Muzaffarnagar (2019 Result: BJP), Bijnor (2019 Result: BSP), Nagina (2019 Result: BSP), Moradabad (2019 Result: SP), Rampur (2019 Result: SP) and Pilibhit (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Madhya Pradesh: 06 | Sidhi (2019 Result: BJP), Shahdol (2019 Result: BJP), Jabalpur (2019 Result: BJP), Mandla (2019 Result: BJP), Balaghat (2019 Result: BJP) and Chhindwara (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Uttarakhand: 05 | Tehri Garhwal (2019 Result: BJP), Almora (2019 Result: BJP), Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar (2019 Result: BJP), Haridwar (2019 Result: BJP), Garhwal (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Maharashtra: 05 | Ramtek (2019 Result: Shiv Sena), Nagpur (2019 Result: BJP), Bhandara-Gondiya (2019 Result: BJP), Gadchiroli-Chimur (2019 Result: BJP) and Chandrapur (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Assam: 05 | Sonitpur (2019 Result in Tezpur: BJP), Kaziranga (2019 Result in Kaliabor: Congress), Dibrugarh (2019 Result: BJP), Lakhimpur (2019 Result: BJP) and Jorhat (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Bihar: 04 | Jamui (2019 Result: LJP), Gaya (2019 Result: JDU), Nawada (2019 Result: LJP) and Aurangabad (2019 Result: BJP)
    • West Bengal: 03 | Coochbehar (2019 Result: BJP), Jalpaiguri (2019 Result: BJP) and Alipurduars (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Arunachal Pradesh: 02 | Arunachal East (2019 Result: BJP), Arunachal West (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Meghalaya: 02 | Tura (2019 Result: NPP) and Shillong (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Manipur: 02 | Outer Manipur (2019 Result: NPF) and Inner Manipur (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Puducherry: 01 | Puducherry (2019 Result Congress)
    • Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 01 | Andaman and Nicobar (2019 Result Congress)
    • Chhattisgarh: 01 | Bastar (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Jammu and Kashmir: 01 | Udhampur (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Lakshadweep: 01 | Lakshadweep (2019 Result: NCP)
    • Mizoram: 01 | Mizoram (2019 Result: MNF)
    • Nagaland: 01 | Nagaland (2019 Result: NDPP)
    • Sikkim: 01 | Sikkim (2019 Result: SKM)
    • Tripura: 01 | Tripura West (2019 Result: BJP)
  • Apr 03, 2024 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    State, UT-wise seat distribution in Lok Sabha

    1. Andhra Pradesh (25)
    2. Arunachal Pradesh (2)
    3. Goa (2)
    4. Himachal Pradesh (4)
    5. Gujarat (26)
    6. Haryana (10)
    7. Nagaland (1)
    8. Meghalaya (2)
    9. Kerala (20)
    10. Mizoram (1)
    11. Sikkim (1)
    12. Punjab (13)
    13. Telangana (17)
    14. Tamil Nadu (39)
    15. Delhi (7)
    16. Daman and Diu and Dadara and Nagar Haveli (2)
    17.  Chandigarh (1)
    18.  Ladakh (1)
    19. Uttarakhand (5)
    20. Puducherry (1)
    21. Lakshadweep (1)
    22. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1)
    23. Rajasthan (25)
    24. Manipur (2)
    25. Tripura (2)
    26. Karnataka (28)
    27. Assam (14)
    28. Chhattisgarh (11)
    29. Jharkhand (14)
    30. Odisha (21)
    31. Madhya Pradesh (29)
    32. Jammu and Kashmir (6)
    33. Maharashtra (48)
    34. Uttar Pradesh (80)
    35. West Bengal (42)
    36. Bihar (40)
  • Apr 03, 2024 12:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024

    The polling for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The counting day for votes is June 4.

    In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26, 94 seats in third phase on May 7, 96 constituencies in fourth phase on May 13, 49 seats in phase fifth on May 20, 57 seats in sixth phase on May 25 and 57 seats again in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement