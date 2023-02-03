World Cancer Day 2023: Theme, Significance, Quotes & lifestyle changes that may help in prevention

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day 2023: February 4 marks the annual observance of World Cancer Day, an international event aimed at promoting awareness as well as treatment of the disease. It aims to bring together various stakeholders, including governments, healthcare professionals, and the general public, to work towards reducing the impact of cancer, which is a leading cause of deaths globally. However, over 40 percent of these deaths worldwide are preventable through lifestyle changes, regular checkups, and early detection and treatment. This day also offers a chance to make an impact in the betterment of the life of cancer patients and survivors.

World Cancer Day 2023: Theme

For three years – 2022, 2023 and 2024 – the theme of World Cancer Day is decided to be "Close The Care Gap". This multi-year campaign is all about understanding and recognising the inequities in cancer care around the globe. The theme revolves around identifying and recognising global disparities in cancer care, that prevent people from certain economic strata from full access to essential healthcare services and facilities. Inequity in cancer care costs lives.

World Cancer Day 2023: Significance

The main aim of the day is to raise awareness and reduce the social stigma associated with the disease. The top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC). On World Cancer Day, everyone comes together with an agenda to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer. On this day, numerous events are planned, where it is discussed to educate and aware people of cancer and its early detection, treatment and more.

World Cancer Day 2023: Quotes

"Working out is my way of saying to cancer, 'You're trying to invade my body; you're trying to take me away from my daughters, but I'm stronger than you. And I'm going to hit harder than you."- Stuart Scott

"Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul." - Jim Valvano

"Cancer opens many doors. One of the most important is your heart." - Greg Anderson

Cancer is a marathon – you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step." - Sarah Betz Bucciero

World Cancer Day 2023: Simple Lifestyle Changes

Avoiding exposure to tobacco in all forms can swiftly steer you away from developing cancers of the oral cavity, lungs, gastrointestinal tract, etc. Tobacco is commonly used in cigarettes and combined with other chemicals found in it, it can damage cell DNA over time.

Exercising and maintaining ideal body weight. An obese person has more risk of developing cancer and obese women are especially prone to breast cancer. The consumption of healthy food can be greatly beneficial to the body.

Ultraviolet radiation from the sun is one of the biggest causes of skin cancer. UV beams in sunlight can cause DNA damage and lead to cancer. Also, overexposure to sunlight can cause sunburns and severe dehydration as well. Therefore, wear defensive hats, long sleeves, and sunscreen products with an SPF of at least 15 to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful radiations.

Latest Health News