Wondering how to maintain hygiene while traveling? Here are some tips to follow

Traveling is by far the most satiating activity ever that calms your mind and soul; however, there could be certain challenges too. From the sticky handrails of the conveyor belt to the departure gate and the recycled air of the pressurized cabin, traveling can present personal obstacles for the hygiene conscious. Common touch points, shared plane bathrooms and food prepared by others only contribute to the anxiety of travelers. You may even be thinking about postponing your holiday due to travel hygiene concerns. Don't worry, we’ll break down the possible travel hygiene tips to stay squeaky clean.

Tips to follow:

1. Eat healthy

Every time you go to grab a quick bite or a meal, think about what you should eat. Avoid eating undercooked meals or something that isn’t served piping hot. If you’re going with a group of friends, also take care that you all aren’t digging into the same bowl of food. When you share food, there are lots of germs and bacteria getting transferred across.

2. Carry a hygiene bag

Your hygiene bag is something that should be packed with everything that will help you remain squeaky clean on a vacation. You want to give this bag equal importance as the outfits you’re going to pack for the trip. Ideally, your go-to hygiene bag should have the following items in it:

Handwash

Hand sanitizer

Moisturizer

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Hairbrush

Hand towel

Mints

Tissue Rolls

Disinfecting wipes

Essential medications

Band-aid, Bug-repellent

Disposable gloves

3. Wash your hands

It may seem obvious, but it needs reiterating as regular hand washing is critical to maintaining good hygiene. We use our hands for almost everything. Their heavy use means that they pick up a lot of bacteria and become a place for colonies to easily form. Your hands have the potential to transfer bacteria to not only yourself but also to others. Washing your hands regularly before and after touching common touch points will help to keep you and others safe from harmful bacteria and viruses.

4. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

For those of you who have been doing this even before it became a thing, we’re proud of you! This is the most basic way to prevent others around you from getting sick.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

