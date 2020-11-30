Study says climbing stairs daily will boost your mental health in COVID pandemic: Try 3 more types of workouts

Image Source : FREEPIK 3 types of workouts other than climbing stairs to boost your mental health

Everyday activities such as climbing stairs or simply walking to the neighbourhood store can significantly enhance our personal well-being during the pandemic times, particularly in people susceptible to psychiatric disorders.

It is a well-known fact that exercise enhances physical well-being and mental health but the impact of everyday activities on a person's mental health has hardly been studied so far. For example, it is not yet clear which brain structures are involved.

Now researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Central Institute of Mental Health (CIMH) in Germany have studied the brain regions which play a central role in this process.

"Climbing stairs every day may help us feel awake and full of energy. This enhances our well-being," the authors wrote in a paper published in the journal Science Advances.

"At present, we are experiencing strong restrictions of public life and social contacts which may adversely affect our well-being. To feel better, it may help to climb stairs more often," said Professor Heike Tost from CIMH in Mannheim, Germany.

Therefore, here we are with a few more types of home workouts apart from climbing stairs which will keep your stress levels low and mental health intact.

HIIT Workouts

High-intensity workouts including rapid squads, lunges, planks, jumping jacks and more releases cortisol hormone in brain which provides relief mentally. Therefore, do get a habit of practicing HIIT daily for atleast half an hour.

Cycling on the spot

According to studies cycling is a good stress reliever but going out in the open is still not safe so instead of a regular cycle try cycling on the spot. Yes, most of the people often buy gym equipments but fail to use it regularly. So, if you are one of them then now is the time to make good use of the exercise cycle at home. So pedal for minimum 15 minutes and see the results. It may help you burn upto 115 to 185 calories.

Dance

If you enjoy dancing then this is by far one of the most enjoyable activities to lose weight for you. As per experts dancing is one of the best exercises which provide relief to you mentally. So, turn the volume of your music system and dance your heart out for atleast 15 minutes. This will help you burn around 90 to 100 calories.

With inputs from IANS.