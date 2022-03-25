Get your Squats Right: Benefits of adding this exercise to your lifestyle & correct way to do it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @FIT4UGIRL The correct form of doing Squat exercise

Nowadays everyone is taking good care of their body, be it investing a good time in a gymnasium or taking a long walk post their meal. Especially now that we can witness a craze for doing squat reps in youngsters and adults alike as the outcome of this workout is really amazing.

Squats famously known as lower back building exercises are best for several reasons, by doing squat exercises one can say goodbye to many problems. It helps to tone & strengthen your hips muscles and helps in lower body toning. Mainly, squats help everyone to reduce body weight and burn excess fat which accumulated in unwanted areas.

Various types of squat exercise are

Back squat

Front squat

Hack squat

Overhead squat

Zercher squat

Deep knee bend on toes

Loaded squat jump

Variable resistance squat among others

Benefits of doing Squat Exercise

Reduces the chance of knee & ankle injury.

Burn calories

Strengthen Tendons, ligaments & bones of the lower body

It strengthens every muscle in your lower body, including your quads, hamstrings, and calves.

It also helps in reducing back pain

It improves flexibility in the lower body.

How to lose weight by doing squats?

As suggested by the professionals you should at least do three sets of fifteen repetitions of squats every day to lose weight.

How to do Squats?

Step 1 - The first step is to stand straight with feet a little wider than hips toes facing front.

Step 2 - Now press your knees outward (don't let them cave in),

Step 3 - keep your core tight and torso upright, and squeeze your glutes at the top.

Step 4 - Now sit into a squat position where the knee will slightly bend forward at 90 degrees, which automatically pushes the hips back. This will also help to keep your heels and toes on the ground.

Step 5 - Keep your shoulder back and chest up.

Step 6 - Press into your heels and straighten your legs to return to a standing upright position.

The squat movement is similar to sitting back in a chair. Ideally, it is suggested to do 3 sets of 10-15 reps a day which gives strength to the lower body.

Along with the advantages comes the disadvantages as well, so here is the list of things one should try to avoid while doing squats.

Extra of everything causes harm, so do squats. One should make sure that you're working with other muscle groups, too. Focusing solely on your lower body can cause muscle imbalances.

If you do not learn a proper form of squats, it may cause you an injury.

Squatting with weights can also increase the chances of injury when the person is not practising the correct form of squats.

Safety tips before doing squats

A proper warmup can prevent injury.

Knees should always stay in line with the feet.

Avoid heavy weights without the trainer's help.

Try to keep back straight while doing squats.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.