Protect your heart health with these six summertime meals

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Six summertime meals to protect your heart health

Our health is harmed by high temperatures and excessive physical stress. This causes the heart to pump more blood, which might make summertime heart attacks more likely. Therefore, it is really important to take extra care of our heart health.

Having a diet that is high in fibre, antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium while being low in sodium and fat is the fundamental rule that people should adhere to for a healthy heart

Here is the list which contains a few cooling foods that you should include in your diet during the summer months to combat the effects of the hot weather.

Coconut Water

Summer is the perfect time to drink coconut water. Its cooling properties help you cope with the hot weather and it is readily available in almost all fruit shops. It is not only inexpensive, but also loaded with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Studies have also shown that drinking coconut water regularly can also help prevent cancer.

Papaya

Recent research has demonstrated that papaya can help lower cholesterol levels and maintain heart and blood vessel health. It contains vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as a compound called papain, which can reduce cholesterol levels.

Watermelon

Watermelon is mostly consumed during summer. It contains 92 percent water and other important nutrients that can lower blood pressure. Its high water content also keeps the body hydrated, reducing the stress on the heart.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Adding green leafy vegetables to your diet has numerous benefits. Greens contain a lot of water. You should avoid overcooking these vegetables since overcooking could lead to a loss of water content.

Cucumber

Consuming cucumber in summer is beneficial to the heart, as it has a high fibre content and contains a lot of water.

Celery

It is rich in essential nutrients such as sodium, iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and zinc which are beneficial to the cardiovascular system during hot weather.

Latest Health News