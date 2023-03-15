Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Oolong Tea: Health benefits and everything to know about this Chinese beverage

Oolong tea, also known as Wu Long tea, is a traditional Chinese beverage that is known for its unique taste and numerous health benefits. It is a semi-oxidized tea that falls between green and black tea, and its leaves are often curled or twisted. It is a delicious and healthy beverage that has been enjoyed in China for centuries. It offers numerous health benefits, including weight management, improved heart health, increased mental alertness, and healthier skin.

What Is Oolong Tea?

Oolong tea is made from the Camellia Sinensis plant, which is also used to produce green tea and black tea. The leaves are picked, withered, and then shaken or rolled to release their juices, which are then oxidized to varying degrees. Oolong tea is often described as having a floral, fruity, or woody flavor, with a sweet aftertaste. It is traditionally brewed in a small teapot and served without milk or sugar.

4 Health Benefits of Oolong Tea

Helps with weight management: Oolong tea has been found to aid in weight loss by boosting metabolism and reducing body fat. Studies have shown that oolong tea can increase fat oxidation by up to 33%, making it an excellent addition to any weight loss program.

Improves heart health: Oolong tea contains antioxidants that can help reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It has also been shown to improve circulation and reduce inflammation, both of which can contribute to heart health.

Boosts mental alertness: Oolong tea contains caffeine, which can help increase mental alertness and concentration. It also contains L-theanine, an amino acid that has been found to improve cognitive function and reduce stress.

Promotes healthy skin: Oolong tea contains antioxidants that can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.The tea improves skin texture and even reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

