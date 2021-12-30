How to differentiate between omicron variant symptoms and common cold symptoms?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Differentiate b/w omicron and common cold symptoms

Amid the scare of the third wave of covid19, the healthcare industry is again concerned about the rapidly growing cases of omicron variant. While it is said that this variant is not as dangerous as the Delta covid variant, it won't be a good decision to keep the alertness about the same on the back seat. Health experts have shared that Omicron symptoms are similar to the common cold. While it may not affect a person severely, everybody reacts to the virus differently. If you are having cold-like conditions such as sniffles, headaches, and tiredness. you are likely to be positive for Covid's Omicron variant.

The most common signs of the virus reported were a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat. These are all symptoms of the common cold as well. However, there are three tell-signs that hint that a person has been infected by Omicron covid variant.

According to Dr. Hai Shao, the infectious disease physician with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in San Diego, while common cold can show fever and headache, the intensity of the same increases if a person is suffering from Omicron. He told CBS 8 that high fever and sometimes severe headaches are the predominant signs of Omicron.

Differentiate between omicron and typical Covid symptoms

Typical Covid symptoms include a continuous cough, high temperature or change/loss of their sense of taste and smell. However, Omicron has not shown any loss of taste or smell as any of its symptoms. Omicron symptoms are predominantly cold symptoms, runny nose, headache, sore throat and sneezing, so people should stay at home as it might well be Covid.

Reports also claim that Omicron causes milder illness than past variants but scientists are still trying to untangle whether it is intrinsically weaker or if the population has higher levels of immunity or even both.