Fight H3N2 Virus Influenza: Boost your immunity with these beneficial spices

A robust immune system is critical for protecting the body from infections and diseases, particularly those caused by viruses such as flu. Maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet, as well as staying physically active, are key factors in enhancing the immune system's strength. However, the immune system is being weakened by air pollution, changing weather, and an increase in flu incidence. Symptoms of a compromised immune system include frequent fevers, headaches, increased stress, sluggish wound healing, and recurring cold symptoms.

The best and most natural approach to strengthen the immunity is at home , although medications play a significant role. Staple kitchen ingredients, such as spices, can help strengthen our immunity. Here are a few:

Cumin seeds

Also known as jeera, the spice improves digestion, boosts the immune system, and enhances blood circulation. Enriched with nutrients, including copper and iron, which are essential for the production of red blood cells; zinc, which supports enzyme activity; potassium, which regulates blood pressure and heart rate; and manganese, which is involved in anti-oxidative processes. They are rich in antioxidants and contain high levels of anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which help maintain health and fight free radicals.

Turmeric

The popular yellow-hued Indian spice strengthens immunity and lowers inflammation. It has a significant amount of curcumin, which has antiviral qualities that aids in the treatment of infections and diseases. It also contains anti-fungal, anti-microbial, and antibacterial properties, all of which help prevent infections.

Ajwain

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is a popular spice that has anti-inflammatory qualities that help the body heal from inflammation and strengthen immunity. It is easy to ingest and is also renowned for easing gastric and digestive troubles.

Clove

Referred to as laung, clove is a great source of antioxidants that help the immune system. It is abundantly loaded with nutrients, including Vitamin E, C, A, and D; Folate; Riboflavin; Thiamine; Omega-3 fatty acids; and anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which are essential for preserving immunity and general health.

Black pepper

Black pepper is a powerful immunity booster, with active ingredients contributing to the growth of white blood cells, which the body uses to combat viruses and germs.

