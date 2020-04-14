EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas to increase height, memory and eyesight of children

Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas to increase height, memory and eyesight of children

While doing yogasanas at old age is very helpful to keep the body moving, if one start the exercises at a young age, their body tends to stay healthy for a long time. It is very important to increase the height of children at the right age. According to Swami Ramdev, the height of the child only increases till the age of 18 years. Children do not develop properly due to many reasons including lack of adequate nutrition like vitamins, minerals, calcium, etc. Along with the height, many children do not gather the concentration to focus on their studying. Their memory tends to grow very weak. In such a situation, Swami Ramdev advises some yogasanas doing which the child can easily increase the height as well as sharpen their mind.

According to Swami Ramdev, by doing yoga, children become flexible and strong. They become more confident as they experience their body developing in a good way. Therefore, it is important that children do yoga daily in the morning for half hour atleast.

Yoga to increase Height

Swami Ramdev suggests yogasanas by which the height of the children will increase along with their mind. He also claims that doing these yoga asanas, they will be able to sharpen their eyesight and memory.

Tadasana - By doing this asana, the height of the children will increase rapidly. This asana should be done for 5 to 10 minutes.

Sarvangasana - The entire body of children will remain healthy with this asana.

Halasan - This posture has got its name due to the shape of the plow of the farmer, which is used to dig the soil before farming. Performing this asana will help children get rid of obesity and will also help in increasing the height.

Chakrasana- In this posture, the shape of a person is exactly like a chakra. By doing this asana, the bones become flexible as well as it helps in increasing the height.

Paschimottanasana- This asana treates kidney problem, along with bone pain and is very beneficial for children.

Sirsasana - This asana is popularly called headstand. This results in proper circulation of blood in the brain with which children will be relieved of stress and memory will be increased.

For concentration

Children who do not feel like studying and have trouble remembering anything, they should do Vrikshasana and Sirsasana.

To increase eyesight

Do Anulom vilom for at least 5 minutes daily to have a good eyesight.

Home Remedies

Eat Amla

Eat green vegetables.

Amla powder

Drink more water.

Eating fresh fruits.

Drink turmeric milk.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage