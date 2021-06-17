Covid India LIVE Updates: Keep these 15 promises to stay safe from the coronavirus

India reported 67,208 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections. India recovery rate increased to 95.93%.

A net decline of 1,03,570 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

