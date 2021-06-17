Thursday, June 17, 2021
     
Covid India LIVE Updates: Keep these 15 promises to stay safe from the coronavirus

Covid appropriate behavior is necessary to stay protected. From wearing masks to maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene, the government lays out 15 promises that you need to keep in order to break the chain of Covid19. 

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2021 8:15 IST
Keep these 15 promises to stay safe from the coronavirus
Image Source : FREEPIK

Keep these 15 promises to stay safe from the coronavirus

The number of Covid cases has started to drop in the country but cases of rare fungal infections like black fungus, white fungus, green fungus and yellow fungus are on a rise. These infections have been detected in covid patients or in people who have recovered from the coronavirus. So Covid appropriate behavior is necessary to stay protected. From wearing masks to maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene, the government lays out 15 promises that you need to keep in order to break the chain of Covid19. 

 

Live updates :Covid India Latest Updates

  • Jun 17, 2021 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    India logs 67,208 new COVID cases

    India reported 67,208 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The active cases further declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections. India recovery rate increased to 95.93%.

    A net decline of 1,03,570 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

  • Jun 17, 2021 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    What is Green Fungus? Know early symptoms and prevention

    As the country deals with the second wave of Coronavirus, We have been witnessing rising cases of black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus. Medical experts have been on their toes to help people and expose them to correct information. Now, the first ever 'green fungus' case has been detected in the country. A 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment. Many states have already announced Black Fungus as an epidemic. Now with green fungus case, the risk of these rare fungal infection has increased all the more. People are confused what is green Fungus and how it is different from black and white fungus. Know all the answers about the same here along with early symptoms and prevention.

  • Jun 17, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Keep these 15 Covid Appropriate Behavior promises

    Even after getting vaccinated, it is important to follow covid appropriate behavior. A person should greet without physical contact, maintain physical distance, always and properly wear a mask, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and maintain hand hygiene. Check out these 15 promises you should start following and stay protected from the coronavirus infection.

  • Jun 17, 2021 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    How to shop safe during Covid19?

    • Wear double mask
    • Keep sanitising your hands
    • Sanitize the handle of your shopping cart
    • Keep your shopping list short
    • Keep 6 feet distance from others

  • Jun 17, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Government shares comprehensive guidelines for Covid19 management

    Government shares comprehensive guidelines for Covid19 management. It says a person who is asymptomatic doesn't require oxygen support but if a patient has mild, moderate or severe symptoms, they should get oxygen support with the consultation of the doctor. Also, people with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic do not need anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy. However, people with moderate to severe symptoms might need it.

    On the other hand, everyone needs to wear masks, follow social distancing, maintain hand hygiene and cough etiquettes to stop the chain of coronavirus.

