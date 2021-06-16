Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What is Green Fungus? Know early symptoms and prevention

As the country deals with the second wave of Coronavirus, We have been witnessing rising cases of black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus. Medical experts have been on their toes to help people and expose them to correct information. Now, the first ever 'green fungus' case has been detected in the country. A 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment. Many states have already announced Black Fungus as an epidemic. Now with green fungus case, the risk of these rare fungal infection has increased all the more. People are confused what is green Fungus and how it is different from black and white fungus. Know all the answers about the same here along with early symptoms and prevention.

What is Green Fungus?

Green fungus, also known as 'Aspergillosis', includes high fever and nose bleeding. Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold that lives indoors and outdoors. However, people with low or weak immune systems or lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus.

This is the first case of green fungus in India and it was found out after a patient was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. According to Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), the patient underwent a test on suspicion that he had contracted the mucormycosis or black fungus, following which it was examined that he has green fungus.

Symptoms of Green Fungus

-Nose Bleeding

-High Fever

-Weakness or Fatigue

-Weightloss

According to Dr Dosi all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. "The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss," the doctor said.

Green Fungus Prevention

-These kind of rare fungal infections can only be prevented by maintaining good hygiene, oral and physical cleanliness.

-One should try to avoid areas with a lot of dust and stored contaminated water. If you can’t avoid these areas, wear an N95 respirator for prevention.

-Avoid activities that involve close contact to soil or dust.

-Try to keep washing your face and hands well with soap and water, especially if they have been exposed to soil or dust.

(More research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.)

(With PTI Inputs)