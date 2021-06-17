Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 67,208 new COVID cases & 2,330 deaths in last 24 hrs; recovery rate at 95.93%

India reported 67,208 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections. India recovery rate increased to 95.93%.

A net decline of 1,03,570 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Cumulatively, 26,55,19,251 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 in the country including 19,31,249 samples tested yesterday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

