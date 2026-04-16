Priyanka supports women's reservation but questions govt's intent: 'Even Chanakya would be shocked'

New Delhi:

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday spoke about Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha and said the reality is that the matter is not just about the women’s reservation Bill, but about ensuring genuine representation and commitment towards women’s empowerment. She said that the idea of a women’s quota has historical roots, attributing its early initiation to Motilal Nehru.

Her statement came at a time when a broader debate on women’s reservation is happening, where she also countered claims around political credit, stating that efforts toward the women’s bill did not originate solely from one party.

Taking a dig at the Central government, she said that while PM Modi claims he does not want credit, women cannot be misled. She also asserted that the issue goes beyond political claims and questioned the intent behind the Bill. Priyanka Gandhi added that Rahul Gandhi had written to the Prime Minister urging that the women’s reservation Bill be turned into reality. She further highlighted that earlier efforts were made under Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, when the Bill was passed in 2010 but could not be cleared in the Lok Sabha.

"In 2010, under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Party again attempted to provide reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. It was even passed in the Rajya Sabha, but consensus failed in the Lok Sabha. In 2018, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi, stating that this women's reservation should be implemented by 2019. I suspect the Prime Minister may mock Rahul Gandhi here, but he considers his words when he returns home," she said.

Provision of 33 per cent reservation was first introduced by Congress: Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi said, "The provision of 33 per cent reservation in panchayats and municipalities was first introduced in the House by the Indian National Congress government under the leadership of the late Rajiv Gandhi..." She says, "I would like to give a little background on this topic. Because the Prime Minister mentioned a lot in his speech about who stopped it, how it was stopped, and how this decision was stalled for 30 years. My colleagues in the ruling party may not like this, but the historical background is that it was also initiated by a man named Nehru. But don't worry, this is not the Nehru you so shy away from. His father, Motilal Nehru, prepared a report in 1928 and presented it to the Congress Party's Working Committee. In it, he listed 19 fundamental rights. In 1931, the Congress session was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sardar Patel. This resolution was passed at that Karachi session, marking the beginning of women's equal rights becoming a part of our country's politics. At the same time, the principle of "One Vote, One Citizen, One Value" was also established in our politics. In countries like the United States, they had to wait and struggle for this right for 150 years. Implementing women's reservations in our country's political system was a unique step in the world..."