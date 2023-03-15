Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can oranges reduce stress and anxiety? Find out

Oranges are not only a delicious and versatile fruit that can be enjoyed in many ways, but they also have potential health benefits. In addition to being a healthy snack, adding flavor to salads, or being used in cooking and baking, oranges are a popular ingredient in various beverages such as juices, smoothies, and cocktails. What's more, according to experts, consuming oranges may help reduce stress and anxiety levels.

Eating oranges can help boost your immune system because they contain vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients that can improve cell regeneration and help you resist colds and flu. Oranges are also high in fiber, which is good for gut health and digestion. Interestingly, eating oranges also affects brain health.

Eating oranges every day can reduce your stress. Experts believe that eating oranges can help manage both your physical and mental wellbeing. This is important because constant stress can increase cortisol levels, which can affect the body's essential functioning.

Eating oranges or drinking orange juice can improve your mood and help you feel less stressed and anxious. This is because the fresh, citrusy flavor of oranges can boost serotonin levels in the brain. Eating oranges regularly can also improve cell regeneration in the brain, which may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and improve memory. So, the next time you feel under pressure, try eating an orange or drinking its juice to reduce cortisol levels and boost serotonin levels.

