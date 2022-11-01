Are you vegan? Power up your protein intake with these 5 foods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Power up your protein intake with these 5 foods

Have you decided to go vegan? While going vegan or vegetarian can be healthy, it sometimes leads to a lack of protein in the system. Protein is called the building block of the body that promotes muscle strength, satiety and weight loss. People who are planning to turn vegan are most of the time afraid that they will miss out on proteins. However, we have a list of food you can include in the vegan diet to consume protein.

1. Chia seeds

Once a niche ingredient, chia seeds have become popular and are now easily available. Ranglani says that chia seeds are a complete source of protein, which means that it contains amino acids. They are also high in omega-3 fats, antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals, all of which can help you become stronger.

2. Quinoa

The super-grain quinoa is another wonder food that has been gaining popularity for its numerous health benefits. Quinoa is a pseudo-cereal, plant that produces fruits or seeds, which are consumed as grains but technically are neither true cereal grains nor grasses. Pseudo cereals are typically high in protein and gluten-free.

3. Hemp seeds

Another excellent source of protein, according to the health coach, is hemp seeds. Not only are they a good source of protein, but they also contain antioxidants, phytonutrients and other vitamins, and minerals. They have a perfect ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids, which is 3:1. It can be a great addition to the smoothie and salads.

4. Tofu

This versatile food is believed to be the perfect substitute for cottage cheese. Organic tofu made from organic soybeans is a complete source of protein along with iron, calcium, and magnesium and a super substitute for paneer.

5. Chickpeas

The last food on the list of protein-rich foods for vegans is chickpeas. They are not a complete source of protein but they are a good source, nonetheless. Chickpeas are also rich in fiber, iron, calcium, magnesium, and so many other minerals, which can help resolve a lot of health issues.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

