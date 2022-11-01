Know these secret benefits of massage no one talks about

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of massage

Is there anything sweeter than a really good massage? Massage therapy has to be one of life’s not-talked-about but most decadent pleasures. It has been around for centuries and it’s easy to understand why; it feels great. Anyone who has had a massage, even if it was just a foot rub, knows that. What we most likely didn’t know, is that a full body massage benefits more areas of our life than just relaxing sore muscles or relieving tension. We are going to reveal these secret benefits of massage therapy that very few people talk about.

Secret #1 – Less Hypertension

Heart disease is the number 1 killer around the world. One major contributing factor is high blood pressure. Regular massage therapy has been shown in multiple studies to reduce blood pressure readings, sometimes for days afterward.

Secret #2 – Better and more beautiful hair

Here is a secret about massage that virtually no one talks about! If your hair is thinning or if you would like your hair to have more natural volume, a twice-weekly scalp massage can improve your hair and make it grow longer and thicker. When the scalp is massaged, it promotes blood flow. This allows the hair follicles to receive more oxygen and nutrients. It takes only 4 minutes worth of massaging the scalp to result in thicker hair within 24 weeks.

Secret #3 – Benefits for babies

Massage is beneficial for all age groups, not just adults. Infants who received regular massages had improved social behavior, better motor skills, improved sleep and reduced levels of crying. Everyone wants babies to have these benefits! Consider taking your little one to your massage therapist on your next visit.

Secret #4 – Calming care for cancer patients

Those fighting cancer need every tool available at their disposal. Massage therapy has been found to be very useful in multiple areas for those with cancer, including pain reduction, fewer episodes of fatigue, and providing emotional comfort, as shown in this study. A meta-analysis of studies found that massage offered short-term benefits when it came to feelings of well-being and reduction of symptoms from common cancer treatments.

Secret #5 – Kicks migraines and headaches

Tension headaches respond remarkably well to myofascial trigger point massage, according to a study it has been found that 30-minute massages performed twice weekly resulted in fewer migraines, less pain, and more headache-free days.

Secret #6 – Makes giving birth easier

We might not have realized that we could make giving birth easier simply through massage but it’s true. One review of studies involving almost 2500 women found that massage reduced pain and the risk of trauma by decreasing muscle and tissue resistance.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

