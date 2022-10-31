Food for Anxiety: Fatty fish, eggs, pumpkin seeds and other beneficial foods

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Five healthy foods that can reduce anxiety

Anxiety is a mental trap in the present scenario. Unknowingly, this mental illness is increasingly engulfing people. Be it spending time at home or reaching timely at important places, the levels of anxiety increase in no time. It even gets unnoticed until we decide to visit a doctor to check our anxiety level. Until a normal person decides to take medications, this anxiety disorder results in low concentration power, nervousness, restlessness, increased heart rate, breathing rapidly, sweating, trembling and feeling weak or tired.

But don't worry because there is a solution to being anxious. Yes, it's true. According to doctors, some foods can help in reducing the level of anxiety. There are five foods that you can eat to maintain your anxiety. The reason is simple. It is believed that if a person focuses on eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, they can protect the brain. Not just that, nuts, seeds, and legumes, such as beans and lentils, are also excellent brain food.

Let's check out five foods that can help in reducing your anxiety disorder:

1. Fatty fish

Researchers have found that people who take high doses of omega-3s (up to 2,000 mg a day) can witness low level of anxiety. Many foods can also provide you with an appropriate amount of omega-3s. Fatty Fish is one of them that can give you a good heart, brain, lungs, and circulation.

2. Eggs

Tryptophan found in eggs is an amino acid that can help in creating serotonin. This can help in reducing the brain, blood platelets, and bowels. This can also help in regulating behavior, mood, sleep, and memory. It can help you to function your brain actively and you can relieve your anxiety.

3. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain potassium. Even bananas may also help in reducing the symptoms of anxiety and stress. It has zinc which lowers the stress level and is rich in the amino acid tryptophan. It can make you feel relaxed from the growing anxiety.

4. Dark chocolate

The flavonoids in cocoa can help you to protect your cells. They are also a type of antioxidant, and they can reduce your blood pressure. It can boost the blood flow to your brain and heart. It can help in reducing your anxiety.

5 Yogurt

Yogurt converts stress hormones in your brain into good hormones. The probiotics found in quark (which is somewhat like a yogurt cheese) promote the growth of friendly intestinal bacteria in the body and reduce anxiety.

In the end, it can be said that mental health is a priority before doing any work. If you're building mental immunity, then it is necessary to create a protective layer around your brain that comes after eating good food.

Also Read Weight Loss Tips: 5 vegetables that are best to shed those extra kilos

Also Read: Add a healthy twist to your daily meal with these 10 delicious salad recipes

Also Read: 10 benefits of low sodium diet that will help you in the longer run

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News