Gujarat: 3-year-old girl falls into borewell, Indian Army, NDRF launch rescue operation

A three-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Ran village in Gujarat's Dwarka district on Monday afternoon.

As of now, a rescue by the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force is underway to save the girl child, identified as Angel Sakhra.

According to the reports, the girl child was playing in the front yard of her family's residence when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1 pm.

Senior officials, including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma, were present at the spot monitoring the rescue operation.

The cries of the girl child can also be heard and a team from the health department is pumping oxygen into the borewell.

(With inputs from ANI)

