Madhya Pradesh: 18-month-old girl rescued from borewell in Vidisha district, rushed to hospital | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh: The two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Kajari Barkheda village of Vidisha has been rescued. She is being taken to a hospital.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi Vidisha Published on: July 18, 2023 20:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh: A 18-month-old girl who slipped into a borewell at a village in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday was rescued. According to an official, the toddler was rushed to a hospital in Sironj town soon after she was rescued. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary said that the girl was being taken to the hospital to examine her condition. 

As per the official, the incident occurred at Kajari Barkheda village in the Vidisha district when the girl was playing outside her home in the morning.

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, who is also the in-charge of the district, had said officials were directed to start the rescue operation immediately.

