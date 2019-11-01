Formation day: These Indian states were formed on November 1

Image Source : TWITTER These Indian states were formed on November 1

The existing 28 states of India were not formed in just one day. It took years in the formation of various states. Every state in India is known for its unique culture and demography. Taking these factors into consideration, various states were formed in different period of time. On November 1, the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are observing formation day while Delhi, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar were given the status of union territories on this day.

Here are the chronicles of the formation of these Indian states:

Andhra Pradesh -- 1 November 1956 -- The state was formed after it was separated from the then Madras Presidency following a series of agitations and sacrifices. The Telangana region, which was then part of Hyderabad state, later merged with Andhra state and formed a complete state of Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu -- 1 November 1956 -- A part of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala were separated from Madras Presidency. The death of Tamil scholar and Gandhian, K Sankaralinganar after a 75-day indefinite fast in October 1956 pushed the then administration for the passage of the Linguistic Reorganisation of States in 1956 bill in the state assembly and secure parliamentary nod.

Kerala -- 1 November 1956 -- along with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on November 1, 1956, got separated from the Madras Presidency, after the passage of Linguistic Reorganisation of States in 1956 and merger of Malabar, Cochin and Travancore provinces.

Chhattisgarh -- 1 November 2000 -- The state was formed by partitioning ten Chhattisgarhi and six Gondi speaking southeastern districts of Madhya Pradesh. after the then President gave his consent to the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2000 on 25 August 2000.

Madhya Pradesh -- 1 November 1956 -- As per the States Reorganization Act, the states of Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal were merged into Madhya Pradesh, and the Marathi-speaking southern region Vidarbha was ceded to Bombay State.

Karnataka -- 1 November 1956 -- the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. The princely state of Mysore was merged with the Kannada-speaking areas of the Bombay and Madras presidencies, as also of the principality of Hyderabad, to create a unified Kannada-speaking sub-national entity.

Haryana -- 1 November 1966 -- According to Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966) under the chairmanship of Justice JC Shah, Shah Commission divided the existing state of Punjab and determine the boundaries of the new state of Haryana.

Punjab -- 1 November 1966 -- In 1956 this was integrated with the state of East Punjab to create a new, enlarged Indian state called simply "Punjab". However, after carving out Haryana state on a linguistic basis, Punjabi speaking population formed the state under Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966).

