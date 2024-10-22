TMC's Kalyan Banerjee suspended after he smashes glass bottle during JPC meeting on Waqf Bill

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day from the parliamentary committee on Waqf due to unruly conduct, sources said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Bill turned dramatic on Tuesday when Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In the process, Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger and had to be given first aid. He was later seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The TMC member was also offered soup by the officials.

Joint Committee meeting on Waqf Bill

The parliamentary committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was hearing the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when opposition members, including TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, questioned what was their stake in the bill.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Tuesday held a meeting at the Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi. In Tuesday's meeting, the committee was hearing views and suggestions from Odisha's Cuttack-based representatives of Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Prachar. A five-MP delegation of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also presented their perspectives on the Waqf bill. On Monday, the committee invited Ministry of Minority Affairs officials to provide oral evidence regarding the bill.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Amid strong disapproval by the opposition parties, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on August 8. NDA allies JD-U, TDP, and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde supported the Bill. TDP MP Ganti Harish Madhur said his party will have no problem if the Bill is sent to a parliamentary committee. Accepting the demand of the allies and the opposition parties, the government proposed to send this Bill to the JPC for detailed discussion.

The joint panel of both Houses formed to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill includes 31 MPs- 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha- from various parties, including the opposition.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Waqf meeting: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee smashes glass bottle during heated exchange with BJP MP

Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill: JPC to hold crucial meeting today, will hear views, suggestions