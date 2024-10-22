Mumbai Police questions Ektaa Kapoor in 'Gandi Baat' case, was booked under POCSO Act

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai Police questioned Ektaa Kapoor and her mother in 'Gandi Baat' case on Tuesday

Mumbai Police questioned producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor in the Gandi Baat case on Tuesday. For the unversed, the mother-daughter duo were charged under the POCSO Act for allegedly depicting indecent acts with juvenile girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji web series 'Gandi Baat'. The POCSO Act was used by Mumbai Police to file a complaint against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and the Alt Balaji firm. The producers were called for the first round of questioning on October 22 and have been called to appear for interrogation again on October 24th as revealed by the Mumbai Police.

The complaint was filed on October 20

A case was registered against Ekta Kapoor of Alt Balaji Telefilm Limited and her mother Shobha Kapoor on October 20 at Mumbai's MHB police station under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act for showing obscene scenes of minor girls in episode of OTT platform Alt Balaji's web series 'Gandi Baat'. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

The complainant had stated in his complaint that a case has been filed for presenting obscene scenes by supporting actors in the sequel of Balaji Telefilms' web series 'Gandi Baat'. He says that his religious sentiments have been hurt by the series. In the FIR registered, it was said that objection has been raised over the production of bold content of children of 11th and 12th class in the series, whose age is usually 16, or 17 years. However, this complaint lodged by the complainant is in very technical terms because the age of the actors acting can be very high.

Ektaa Kapoor caught in legal trouble

The complainant has also alleged that they showed cigarette and drinking scenes without giving a disclaimer. At present, the police have registered a case under section 13 of the Child Protection Act, section 15 of sexual exploitation of minor children, Information Technology Act, 2000 - 67 (A), section 295 (A) of BNS and other sections.

