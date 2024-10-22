Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earns Rs 1085 crores before its theatrical release, know how

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earns Rs 1085 crores in pre release

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is one of the most awaited films of this year. With this film, National Award winner Allu Arjun is ready to return with his unique and memorable character Pushpa Raj. The makers are also leaving no stone unturned to increase the audience's enthusiasm regarding this film, which is why the impatience among the audience can be felt on social media. The film has started breaking records even before its release. Yes, it has made a total pre-release collection of Rs 1085 crore. Read further to know how!

Pushpa 2 pre-release earning

Allu Arjun won the National Award for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Along with this, the first film minted a lot of money at the box office. Now Allu Arjun is ready to rule the box office again with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film has earned Rs 1085 crore even before its release. Now let us tell you where this earning has come from. This great achievement is a record-breaking deal and it is considered to be one of the most profitable film deals ever in India. According to the makers, the theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 640 crore. Along with this, the film has made a huge digital deal, in which Netflix has bought the rights for Rs 275 crore.

Big earnings in these states

Let us tell you that if we look at the overall pre-release business of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the film has earned Rs 220 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 200 crore in North India, Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 30 crore in Karnataka, Rs 20 crore in Kerala and Rs 140 crore in foreign markets. Apart from this, music rights have been sold for Rs 65 crore and satellite rights for Rs 85 crore. The film has earned Rs 425 crore from its non-theatrical rights.

Release date of the film

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is going to be released in theatres worldwide on December 6, 2024. The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is given by T-Series. Allu Arjun has already made a strong start. There are still 1.5 months left for the release of the film. In such a situation, it seems that many new records will be made or broken.

