Updated on: October 22, 2024 17:50 IST

BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi receives grand welcome by Indian diaspora in Russia's Kazan

PM Narendra Modi's gets warm welcome by Indian diaspora upon his arrival at Hotel Korston, on October 22. Notably, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched down in Kazan city of Russia to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit and received a warm welcome. Watch to know more!