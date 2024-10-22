Maharashtra polls: Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make political debut from Mahim

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Assembly elections: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday released the list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, will make his political debut and will contest from Mahim in Mumbai.

It fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli in south-central Mumbai where he is likely to take on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, was renominated from Kalyan rural seat in neighbouring Thane district.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, of a total of 288 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. Other parties that made their mark include the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) with 3 seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party (SP) with 2 seats each, and smaller parties like PHJSP, RSPS, CPM, MNS, JSS, KTSTP, SWP, and PWPI, each securing 1 seat. Additionally, 13 seats were won by independent candidates.

