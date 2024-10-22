'Ever since IPL came, Ranji Trophy has receded in background': Sunil Gavaskar on treatment of domestic event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sunil Gavaskar.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has called out on the 'cavalier' treatment of the Ranji Trophy tournament due to player unavailability and some 'needless' International series. India's premier domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy, is on but several top players are not part of it due to the busy cricketing schedule.

While India are facing New Zealand in a three-match Test series, a young team of India A is taking part in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Next month, India are due to play in a four-match T20I series against South Africa before an A tour to Australia ahead of the five-match Border Gavaskar series. Gavaskar, the former batting great, has called out on India devaluing the premier red-ball tournament Ranji Trophy.

In a column for Sportstar, the 75-year-old gave his thoughts on the same. "Even as India plays the current series against New Zealand, some of our players are competing in the Emerging Players Asia Cup. The Ranji Trophy season has begun, and if players are being taken away to play in events like this, then the national tournament is being greatly devalued," Gavaskar wrote in a column in Sportstar.

The Indian internationals are busy in the New Zealand series but Gavaskar feels that if there are no International commitments, the players hardly feature in the Ranji Trophy due to workload management issues. "As it is, the top international players are unavailable for the Ranji Trophy due to their international commitments, and even if a window is available, there’s always the workload factor for these slim-waisted, fit players. Isn’t there? So, unless they need some practice or want to get back in form, they couldn’t be bothered about playing for the States from where they took their first steps in Indian cricket," he further wrote.

The former Indian captain also called out the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa 'needless'. "Next month, there’s a needless four-match T20 series in South Africa before the tour to Australia. There will also be an ‘A’ team touring Australia next month, so effectively about 50 to 60 players will not be available for their State teams in the premier national tournament, the Ranji Trophy," he said.

Gavaskar stated that no other country treats its premier domestic tournament with such 'cavalier'. "No other major country treats its national tournament as cavalierly as India does. Have you ever seen England or Australia hold ‘A’ tours or participate in meaningless events during their domestic seasons? Their domestic seasons are sacrosanct. But ever since the IPL came along, the Ranji Trophy has sadly receded into the background. Hopefully, this will change from the next season — or is that hoping for too much?" he said in the column.