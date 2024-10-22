Punjab bypolls: BJP names Manpreet Badal, Kewal Dhillon, Ravi Kahlon as candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) BJP leaders Manpreet Badal and Kewal Dhillon

Punjab bypolls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced three candidates for the the November 13 by-elections to assembly seats in Punjab. The by-polls to four assembly seats Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

BJP fields Manpreet Badal from Gidderbaha

The party has given a ticket to BJP leader and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal from the Gidderbaha assembly seat. Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon will contest from Dera Baba Nanak and Kewal Singh Dhillon from Barnala.

Badal had been elected from Gidderbaha on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket four times—in 1995, 1997, 2002, and 2007. In 2017, he won the Bathinda Urban seat on a Congress ticket but lost the seat in the 2022 assembly elections. In January 2023, he joined the BJP after leaving the Congress.

Punjab Bypolls

The by-elections to four assembly seats -- Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala --in Punjab will be held on November 13. Counting of the votes will take place on November 23. The four assembly seats fell vacant after MLAs from these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Gidderbaha seat became vacant after Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after Gurmeet Sigh Hayer, who was the AAP MLA, was elected from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. The Dera Baba Nanak seat fell vacant after Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was the Congress MLA from here, was elected from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat.

