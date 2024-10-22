Ex-police officer Sachin Waze gets bail in corruption case involving former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze

Corruption case: The Bombay High Court granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze on Tuesday in a corruption case that also involves former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A division bench led by Justice MS Sonak approved Waze's bail, stating that the conditions for his release would be determined by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

Sachin Waze to remain in jail

However, waze will continue to remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Waze, who is currently in judicial custody, had sought bail on the grounds that he is an approver in the case and on the grounds of parity as well as citing that the other accused in the case are out on bail. Waze's counsel, Aabad Ponda, argued that keeping him in jail after being declared an approver violates his fundamental rights.

However, the CBI opposed the bail plea, stating that Waze has not yet deposed in the case, and releasing him on bail would not be in the best interest of the ongoing investigation. Waze was declared an approver by the special CBI court in June 2022.

Waze was arrested in March 2021

Waze was arrested in March 2021 for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The high court, in April 2021, had directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption and misuse of official power by Deshmukh made by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The CBI, based on this inquiry, registered an FIR against Deshmukh and his associates as well as Waze.

Anil Deshmukh directed police to collect Rs 100 crore

Singh had accused then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of instructing police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai. Singh also claimed that Sachin Waze, who had previously been suspended after being accused in a fake encounter case, was reinstated and was allegedly collecting money on behalf of Deshmukh.

The other accused in the case are Deshmukh's former aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. All three of them are currently out on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

