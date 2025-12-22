Rohit Sharma reveals he wanted to retire after 2023 ODI WC loss: 'Felt like I didn't want to play anymore' Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma recently came forward and talked about his thoughts after India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia. He revealed wanting to walk away from cricket after the loss.

New Delhi:

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of the generation. Apart from being an absolute unit with the bat, Rohit is revered for his captaincy skills as well. The star batter led the Indian team to the Champions Trophy title in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2024 as well.

However, one of the most illustrious titles in world cricket, the ODI World Cup, was something that eluded Team India and Rohit Sharma. Leading the Men in Blue, Rohit propelled the side to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 but failed to lift the title, losing to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the same, the star batter came forward and revealed wanting to retire from the sport after missing out on the ODI World Cup 2023 title.

"Everyone was very disappointed and we could not believe what happened. Personally, it was a very tough time because I had put everything into the World Cup since I took over as the captain... I was completely distraught, and there was no energy left in my body. It took me a couple of months to get back to being myself... It was a tough pill to swallow... I had to put all my focus on something that was coming up - the 2024 World Cup,” Rohit Sharma said at an event.

“At one point, I felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me... It took some time, and I kept reminding myself that this is something I truly love, that it was right in front of me, and I couldn't let it go so easily... It took a lot of energy and calculation to get back on the field and start moving again,” he added.

Rohit set to feature for India again in January 2026

Speaking of the 38-year-old, Rohit Sharma will be once again in action as team India takes on New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns across three ODIs and five T20Is, and Rohit will be available to play for the three ODI matches in the month of January 2026.

Also Read: