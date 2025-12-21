Harmanpreet Kaur addresses India's major concern that has become an everyday problem India captain Harmanpreet Kaur addressed India's problem of dropping catches rather frequently. A trend that was first seen during the ODI World Cup 2025 seemed to continue in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The hosts, however, won the match by eight wickets.

Visakhapatnam:

Team India’s struggle in the fielding department isn’t something new. Similar instances were extremely common during the ODI World Cup 2025 and as it seems, the players haven’t learned their lessons. In the first T20I against Sri Lanka, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side dropped multiple sitters, including one from Smriti Mandhana, who is usually known for having extremely safe hands.

Even though the catch drops didn’t bother the team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, the concern needs to be addressed immediately. It has turned into an everyday problem now and after the game, captain Harmanpreet attempted to understand the reason. She mentioned being happy with how the batting and bowling units turned up and analysed that the wet conditions may be the reason behind multiple dropped catches.

“With bat and ball – yes. With fielding, we are really working hard but I don’t know why we are dropping catches,” Harmanpreet said when asked on if she was satisfied with her team’s performance.

“It’s wet – no doubt about it, but no excuse. We know these conditions are there, in crucial matches these can cost us. We are also playing after almost a month, whatever the conditions are, think what we want to do. Today we wanted to bowl first and that was the plan,” she added talking about the conditions,” she analysed.

Chamari Athapaththu calls for better show

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 69 helped India chase 122 runs in just 14.4 overs. After the match, SL captain Chamari Athapaththu noted that the batters didn’t turn up at all, which she expects to change soon and added that the team doesn’t want to blame the conditions but adjust accordingly to perform better.

“120 is not good enough to defend. We have to bounce back in next game. We have done so many mistakes in the middle. We have to adjust to the conditions, we can't blame the conditions. Hopefully we can play our best cricket in the next couple of games. We need to improve few areas, especially batting and play positive cricket in the middle,” Athapaththu said.