Suresh Balaji, Dhakshineswar Suresh script India's comeback in Davis Cup with doubles win over South Korea

Seoul:

India executed a high-stakes tactical pivot on Day 2 of the Davis Cup tie against South Korea at Seoul’s Olympic Tennis Centre. The visitors suffered on the opening day of the qualifier, as both their singles stars Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal failed to impress. With that, India were in dire need to prove their mettle in the doubles action and they did that in style, beating South Korea's Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Tactically, Indian captain Rohit Rajpal substituted Niki Poonacha with Dhakshineswar Suresh to partner veteran N Sriram Balaji in the must-win doubles rubber. The move paid dividends immediately as Suresh’s heavy baseline play complemented Balaji’s sharp net coverage, allowing the Indian duo to dictate rallies and secure a crucial first-set win over South Korea's Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung.

The hosts mounted a fierce comeback in the second set. They seized control to level the high-stakes doubles contest as Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung raised their intensity, targeting Suresh’s serve and capitalising on key baseline exchanges.

The turning point came at 4–2, where the Korean tandem constructed a flawless return game to score the decisive break. Despite Balaji’s sharp reflections at the net, South Korea protected their advantage with clinical accuracy, comfortably serving out the set 6–3 to force a winner-take-all third set at the Olympic Park Tennis Centre.

What happened in third set?

The momentum swung back decisively in India’s favour during a tense third set, with both pairs holding firm through the opening exchanges. At 4-3, the Indian duo seized their opportunity, breaking South Korea’s serve with aggressive returning and sharp net play from Balaji to stretch the lead to 5–3.

India then held their composure to serve out the match, sealing a thrilling 6-3 set victory. By completing the hard-fought comeback, Balaji and Suresh cut South Korea’s overall tie lead to 2–1, keeping India alive in the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers and sending the contest into the crucial reverse singles.

The attention now shifts to India’s singles star Sumit Nagal, who takes on Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon. It’s a must-win game for the visitors, as a defeat could end India’s campaign in the Davis Cup. However, the concerning sign for India is that Nagal is yet to win a game in 2026.

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