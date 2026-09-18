Where to watch India-W vs Japan-W, Asian Games, cricket quarter-final live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for the Asian Games 2026 cricket quarter-final. India women will be taking on Japan women in the clash as the two sides meet at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on September 18. It is interesting to note that the Women in Blue will be coming into the tournament on the back of an eighth Asia Cup title victory.

The side put in some brilliant performances in the tournament, with wins against Thailand, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, and defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash to win the title.

The side will look to put in a good showing in the Asian Games as well, and they will look to kick off their campaign with a positive show against Japan women. It could be interesting to see how the Women in Blue fare in the upcoming clash.

India women vs Japan women, Asian Games, cricket quarter-final broadcast details

When is India women vs Japan women Asian Games cricket quarter-final match?

The India women vs Japan women Asian Games cricket quarter-final will be played on Friday, September 18.

At what time will the India women vs Japan women Asian Games cricket quarter-final match begin?

The India women vs Japan women, Asian Games, and cricket quarter-final match will begin at 10:30 AM IST on September 18.

Where is the India women vs Japan women, Asian Games, cricket quarter-final match being played?

The India women vs Japan women Asian Games cricket quarter-final match will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.

Where can you watch the India women vs Japan women, Asian Games, cricket quarter-final match on TV?

Fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network to watch India women’s campaign in the Asian Games.

Where can you stream the India women vs Japan women, Asian Games, cricket quarter-final match in India?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch India women’s campaign at the Asian Games online.

India Women’s cricket team for Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

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