Jos Buttler scripts history, achieves massive feat with 2nd T20I victory against Sri Lanka

England and Sri Lanka continued their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the 2nd T20I. The two sides met at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 17, and the game saw England win comfortably by six wickets.

With the win, one of the biggest talking points from the game was the performance of veteran batter Jos Buttler. Chasing down a target of 146 runs, Buttler opened the innings for his side and scored 30 runs to his name. Doing so, Buttler scripted history.

The star batter surpassed Kieron Pollard in the list of players with the most T20 runs in history. With his 30-run knock, Buttler became the first-ever player in history to score 15,000 runs to his name in T20 cricket, surpassing Pollard’s tally of 14,999 runs.

Harry Brook opened up after his side’s win against Sri Lanka

It is worth noting that winning the game, England clinched the ongoing T20I series as well, as the side had won the first T20I. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka was the highest run-getter for the side with 31 runs to his name in the first innings, but the likes of Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, and Jofra Archer putting in the work with the ball, Sri Lanka was limited to 145 in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, England’s top order finished the game for the side. Buttler amassed 30 runs, with Harry Brook scoring 23, and Tom Banton went unbeaten on a score of 52 runs as England won the game by 7 wickets. After the victory, England skipper Harry Brook took centre stage and talked about the victory.

“Tonight was a special performance again. Very clinical. They got off to a flier but the way we dragged it back was outstanding. There were some good performances - Overton bowling four overs straight through, not an easy task. And then Liam Dawson, obviously, Man of the Match tonight, the wickets he got and the way he reads the game with his experience was outstanding. We looked at the stats and it still suggested spin played a decent part on this pitch,” Harry Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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