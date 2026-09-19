Zimbabwe enter unique list, suffer hefty defeat against Australia in 2nd ODI in Harare

Zimbabwe and Australia continued their ongoing ODI series by taking on each other in the 2nd ODI. The two sides met at the Harare Sports Club on September 18, and it was Australia that came out on top in the clash. It is worth noting that the game began with Australia coming out to bat first in the game.

Putting in a good showing, the Aussies managed to post a total of 356 runs in the first innings of the clash. Furthermore, the Men in Yellow put forth a good showing in the ball as well, limiting Zimbabwe to a meagre total of 272 runs in the second innings, winning the game by 84 runs.

With Zimbabwe posting 272 runs in the first innings, the side achieved a big feat and became the side in cricket history with the fourth-highest total ODI total in an innings without any of the players scoring a 50+. Skipper Sikandar Raza was the highest run-getter for his side, with a score of 45 runs to his name, as Zimbabwe posted 272 runs in the run chase.

Highest ODI total without an individual 50+ score

286 - IRE vs ENG, Nottingham, 2023

285 - ENG vs SL, Manchester, 2006

281 - PAK vs WI, Adelaide, 2005

272 - ZIM vs AUS, Harare, 2026*

271 - NED vs CAN, Potchefstroom, 2006

Mitchell Marsh opened up on his side’s performance after the win

Having won the game, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh took centre stage and talked about the performance that his side put in the clash. He hailed the showing that the Aussies put in and praised the performance of the middle order in the clash as well.

“Yeah, I thought it was a complete performance from the boys. Obviously, the work rate and the platform that we were able to set for our middle order. It’s great to see guys like Cooper Connolly and Peake come in and play roles like that. And then, obviously, we had a big fielder go down, and we’ve had our part-timers now all around us really step up in those conditions. So, all around, a complete performance, and there’s a lot more we’ll still take plenty of learnings from moving forward over the next 12 months,” Marsh said in the post-match presentation ceremony. With a win in the second ODI secured, Australia will look to follow it up with another good showing and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming games.

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