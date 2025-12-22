Mumbai-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi due to issue in right engine; Centre seeks report In a statement, Air India apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience they faced and said alternative arrangements are being made to them to fly them to their destination.

New Delhi:

A Delhi-Mumbai flight of Air India returned to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport shortly after takeoff due to an issue in the aircraft's right engine, said an official on Monday. The flight, AI887, returned safely at the Delhi airport and all the passengers, along with the crew, were disembarked.

In a statement, Air India apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience they faced and said alternative arrangements are being made to them to fly them to their destination. The Tata-owned airline further said the "safety and wellbeing" of the passengers and the crew remains Air India's top priority.

"The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and the passengers and crew have disembarked," the statement read. "The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks. Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly."

The Civil Aviation Ministry said it has taken cognisance of the flight, and sought a detailed report from Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following a thorough investigation. The airline has been directed to extend all assistance to passengers and accommodate them on subsequent flights, the ministry said in a statement.

Technical snag in Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Air India Express flight

Last week, another Air India Express flight which was flying to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport before takeoff after it reported a technical snag. Speaking to news agency PTI, Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy said the flight reported an engine problem while taxiing after which it returned to the bay.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana were among the passengers.

According to Air India Express, the flight had reported an engine-related issue before the takeoff. It apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience and said they were provided with alternative arrangements.

"In the interest of safety, our Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam flight returned to the ramp after the pilot identified a technical issue prior to departure. The flight was subsequently cancelled," it said in a statement.

