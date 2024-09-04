Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. CBI files case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for allegedly trying to frame BJP leaders

CBI files case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for allegedly trying to frame BJP leaders

The investigation was prompted by the submission of pen drives containing audio and video evidence to the Maharashtra Speaker by then-Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Updated on: September 04, 2024 18:34 IST
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh Maharashtra Home Minister
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO NCP leader Anil Deshmukh arrives at YB Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing him of attempting to frame BJP leaders in false cases. This action follows a two-year preliminary enquiry initiated after Devendra Fadnavis, then leader of the opposition, handed over a pen drive to the Maharashtra Assembly speaker. 

The case centers around a December 2020 zero FIR, allegedly filed in Nimbhora Jalgaon police station, connected to a two-year-old incident in Pune. The FIR was later transferred to Pune in January 2021. According to the CBI, Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan, in collaboration with Vijay Bhaskarrao Patil and Deshmukh, fabricated evidence to falsely implicate BJP leaders to gain control of the Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidhya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj Limited, an educational institution. 

The CBI has named Deshmukh, Chavan, Patil, and former DCP Poornima Gaikwad and ACP Sushma Chavan as accused in the FIR. Deshmukh, responding to the development, dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and accused Fadnavis of engaging in "dirty politics" in Maharashtra. Deshmukh vowed to continue his fight against what he described as the "oppression" by the BJP.

Also read | Maharashtra Assembly polls: MNS to contest all seats of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Thane districts

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement