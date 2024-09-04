Maharashtra Assembly polls: MNS to contest all seats of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Thane districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MNS chief Raj Thackeray holds meeting with party officials for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday held its party meeting for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 and decided to fight on all assembly seats of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Thane districts. During the meeting, MNS chief Raj Thackeray ordered the officials to make preparations on all the seats in these districts.

Meanwhile, one survey conducted by the MNS revealed that there is public resentment against both Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayuti. The MNS said this is why it is paying special attention to all four districts.

Raj Thackeray also announced that this patrty would contest elections on 225 to 250 seats in the assembly.

In today's meeting, Raj Thackeray directed the officials of the four districts to start preparing for the elections and said that the MNS will not have any alliance with any party, the elections will be fought alone.