AIMIM announces candidates on two seats for Bihar Assembly by-polls

Bihar by-polls 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced its candidates for two out of the four seats in the upcoming by-elections in Bihar. The party has fielded Zamin Ali from Belaganj and Kanchan Paswan from Imamganj.

Meanwhile, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has given tickets to RJD leaders Vishwanath Kumar Singh and Roshan Kumar Majhi alias Rajesh Majhi from Belaganj and Imamganj, respectively.

On the other hand, the NDA candidates for these two seats are yet to be announced. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which has entered the electoral battle, has announced its candidates for all seats except Ramgarh. The fledgling party has fielded former army vice chief Lieutenant General Shri Krishna Singh from Tarari.

Bihar bypolls

The four seats going for by-poll are Tarai, Ramgarh, Imamganj and Belaganj. As per the Election Commission, the polling at these seats will be held on November 13, while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

In Tarai, the by-election follows the resignation of the MLA Sudama Prasad, while in Ramgah, Imamganj and Belaganj, vacancies have arisen due to the resignations of MLAs Sudhakar Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Surendra Prasad Yadav respectively. The Election Commission has emphasised the need for a free and fair electoral process in the upcoming by-polls.

