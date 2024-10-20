Mahagathbandhan announces candidates for by-polls to four assembly seats in Bihar | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar bypolls: The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar on Sunday (October 20) announced its candidates for by-polls to four assembly seats of the state. Three of the seats, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj, will be contested by RJD, while the CPI(ML) will seek to retain Tarari.

The announcement was made at a press conference by state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, his RJD counterpart Jagadanand Singh and leaders of CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M).

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc has fielded RJD candidate Ajit Singh from Ramgarh. He is a son of Jagadanand Singh and brother of Sudhakar Singh whose election to Lok Sabha from Jehanabad necessitated the by-poll. From Belaganj, Vishwanath Kumar Singh will be making his debut from the seat represented, formerly, by his father Surendra Prasad Yadav, now the MP from Jehanabad.

In Imamganj, the RJD has given a ticket to Roshan Manjhi, a former member of the Zilla Parishad in Gaya. The CPI(ML)'s candidate in Tarari is Raju Yadav.

Check full list here:

Ajit Singh (RJD) from Ramgarh

Vishwanath Kumar Singh (RJD) from Belaganj

Roshan Kumar Majhi alias Rajesh Majhi (RJD) from Imamganj

Raju Yadav (CPI(ML)) from Tarari

Bihar bypolls

The four seats going for by-poll are Tarai, Ramgarh, Imamganj and Belaganj. As per the Election Commission, the polling at these seats will be held on November 13, while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

In Tarai, the by-election follows the resignation of the MLA Sudama Prasad, while in Ramgah, Imamganj and Belaganj, vacancies have arisen due to the resignations of MLAs Sudhakar Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Surendra Prasad Yadav respectively. The Election Commission has emphasised the need for a free and fair electoral process in the upcoming by-polls.

Also Read: BJP announces candidates for Bihar Assembly bypolls: Check names here

Also Read: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party announces candidates for by-elections on four seats